With dominant performances for the LSU Tigers, forward Angel Reese has established herself as one of the most talented players in women’s college basketball. Despite her college success, the young phenom may face a challenge transitioning to the WNBA, says A’ja Wilson.

The 2x champion explained on ‘SHOWTIME Basketball’ that while Reese’s talent is undisputed, adjusting to the higher level of competition in the pros could take the 21-year-old a few seasons.

“I think it’s gonna transfer pretty fair out because I feel like she has a niche to it,” Wilson said. “I’ve seen her rebound so much that I feel like that’s gonna be her key when she gets to the league."

"Obviously she has got years to grow or a couple of years to grow, just to let it translate over," she added.

Wilson believes Reese has a bright future but tempered expectations for her initial years as she works to translate her skillset against more athletic and savvy opponents.

"It’s gonna be tough and hard because our league is so tough,” the Las Vegas Aces star stated. “We got some dogs at every position and it’s hard coming in being a four and a five like it really is."

Wilson reiterated her firm belief that Reese has the ability to develop into a marquee WNBA talent over time.

“She got little something to her that’s gonna be like okay she can then translate that over to the pros. I feel like that’s where she is gonna shine the brightest," she concluded.

Since joining LSU last year, Reese has rapidly become a rising star of the sport. By the end of her dominant junior season, she led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship, establishing herself as one of college basketball’s most gifted players.

Angel Reese is soaring to new heights of stardom as a college phenom

Angel Reese has seen her celebrity skyrocket after spearheading LSU’s run to the 2023 NCAA crown. Her dominant on-court play has captivated Tigers fans, while her savvy brand-building has won wider audiences.

In October, Reebok signed Reese to a major NIL deal. She also holds partnerships with over 10 brands, including Amazon and PlayStation. Beyond business, the 21-year-old has stepped into pop culture by making a cameo in Latto and Cardi B’s hit “Put It On The Floor.”

Her dominance in college basketball has made Reese a media darling, drawing major interview appearances.

With savvy brand-building setting up marketing opportunities galore, Reese’s impending WNBA career looks more monumental by the day. Finance sources estimate she has amassed a net worth of over $1 million in college through endorsements alone—a remarkable feat before even entering the pros.