"There's a public narrative" - NBA executive says $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James was never a 'top-five guy'

Bronny James has been the most hyped college freshman this season. His skills aside, a huge reason for this publicity is his father, LeBron James. Many fans sang his praises, expecting the $4.9 million NIL-valued (per On3) star to achieve great heights straight out of high school, like his father. That, however, did not happen.

While it can be argued that the health scare from July 2023 is the reason for Bronny's reserved playing, one NBA executive shares that no one from the league gave in to the hype.

"I don't think too many NBA guys got caught up [in the hype] because we see these guys in high school. He was never like, a top-five guy." (via ESPN)

"I think there's a public narrative and then a narrative that's going around in draft rooms, and those two are not the same thing. And I actually think most thought it was probably going to go like this."

At the same time, the exec agrees that Bronny had no role to play in this and is in fact taking all the pressure with absolute tact.

"I don't think he did anything wrong. By all accounts, he seems like a pretty nice kid, and he's handling it the best he can. He was just thrust into the spotlight before he was totally ready, and then you add in a health issue, what are you gonna do? It's not his fault."

Bronny James has played an average of 19.2 minutes in his freshman season at USC, contributing 4.8 points with 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In comparison, the projected No. 1 for the 2024 NBA Draft, Alexandre Sarr, is averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5%.

Isaiah Collier, Bronny's USC teammate and top NBA prospect from the program, is averaging 16.4 points with 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Bronny James is nowhere near ready for the big league, despite his father LeBron saying he needs to play with his son once in the NBA before he retires.

Bronny James can become NBA-ready with time

Bronny James's cardiac arrest last summer derailed his plans as he spent four months away from the basketball court. But with more playing time, it is evident that he can be a good role player in the league. The NBA executive explained:

"When I saw him, I was very much like, this is going to be a smart role player who maybe has an NBA future off being some version of a defense-first, smart-passer wing. And he doesn't have great size, so it's going to have to be off IQ and skill." (via ESPN)

Bronny James has not announced his decisions for the next season yet. But everyone agrees that it will be in his best interest if he stays another year with the Trojans.

Also Read: Bronny James Stats Today: How did LeBron's son perform against Arizona?