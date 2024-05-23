"This is the one": UConn's Paige Bueckers display support for WNBA rookie Nika Muhl's edgy tunnel fit

Paige Bueckers is following the journey of all her ex-UConn Huskies teammates, who have taken steps into the WNBA. She took to X to share league rookie Nika Muhl’s edgy outfit she chose to wear in the tunnel before a game. The Huskies star also displayed her support for the look with a small message.

Here is the edgy look that Muhl chose to wear for her tunnel appearance before the game against the Indiana Fever.

“Looking good, feeling better,” the caption of the X post by the WNBA read.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers loved the look of her former college teammate and showed her open support for it. She quoted the WNBA post and wrote:

“This is the one😂🔥”.

Expand Tweet

Muhl chose to go with a white t-shirt and blue denim skirt while walking into the Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. She completed the look with black sunglasses, black longboots and a bag in the hand of the same color.

The rookie got three minutes on the court to make her WNBA debut against Caitlin Clark's Fever and got two rebounds while she was at it. The Storm edged past Fever 85-83 despite Clark dropping a team-high 21 points in the game for Indiana.

Bueckers decided against going into the WNBA Draft this year and will instead return to East Hartford for another season at the NCAA level. But some of her friends who played with her last season did take the plunge, and one of them is Muhl. She made her debut in the league for the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

Paige Bueckers' stunning colorful outfit

Recently, Paige Bueckers took to Instagram to share some snaps in a colorful outfit as she posed in front of some artistic paintings. She went with a white crop top and colorful military camouflage cargo pants. The UConn star completed her look with a pink jacket and white and pink shoes.

She gave different poses in front of the painting, showing off her outfit as well as the art to her 1.8 million followers she has on Instagram.

Bueckers led the Huskies to a Final Four finish last season, losing to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes to miss out on a shot at the national championship. She averaged 21.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season while also getting 5.2 rebounds per game. Her assists average stood at 3.8 per game.

Bueckers will likely be a pick in an upcoming WNBA Draft.