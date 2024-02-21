UConn vs Creighton Player Stats and Box Score, February 20, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The matchup between UConn and Creighton on Tuesday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, had the feel of the NCAA Tournament as both teams were in the Top 25 rankings.

Creighton wants to boost its status come March Madness, while UConn seeks to solidify its grip at the top of the Big East Conference and the NCAA Tournament.

Connecticut began with all guns blazing, scoring the first seven points. Creighton responded and tied the game at 21 after a Francisco Farabello three-pointer. Jasen Green connected another triple to give the Bluejays their first taste of the lead, 24-23.

Green's trey sparked a 22-6 surge to give Creighton a 14-point halftime lead.

In the second half, the Bluejays continued to build on the lead as their three-pointers kept falling. They tasted their biggest lead at 23, 69-46, when Green made a trifecta off a Farabello assist.

The Huskies tried a last-ditch attempt to rally and used an 18-5 spurt to cut the lead to 10, 74-64, with 4:40 remaining.

However, the Bluejays responded with seven unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

The victory improved Creighton's record to 20-7 (11-5 in the Big East), while UConn dropped to 24-3 (14-2 in the Big East). It was also the Bluejays' first win against a No. 1-ranked team in seven attempts.

Creighton scorched the hoop, shooting 29-of-53 from the field for an impressive 54.7%. The Bluejays made 14 of 28 three-pointers, which proved to be the difference in the game. UConn only shot 3-of-16 from downtown.

Greg McDermott's men also ruled the assists (18-8) and blocks (5-1) departments with authority. McDermott captured his 600th win of his career.

Connecticut had a 40-18 edge in points in the paint but the Huskies failed to hold off the Bluejays' fiery shooting from deep.

UConn vs Creighton College Basketball Season 2023-24 stats and box scores

UConn stats and box score

Tristen Newton carried the offense for Connecticut, scoring 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting while grabbing 12 rebounds. Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle were the other players in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Huskies bench was missing in action in this encounter, as they only contributed four points.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jaylin Stewart 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 Alex Karaban 7 1 0 1 0 0 2-7 1-3 2-2 Donovan Clingan 12 7 0 2 1 3 6-9 0-0 0-0 Stephon Castle 10 2 1 0 0 1 3-9 0-3 4-4 Tristen Newton 27 12 4 0 0 2 10-21 2-8 5-7 Cam Spencer 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 Samson Johnson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Solomon Ball 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Hassan Diarra 2 3 0 0 0 2 1-2 0-0 0-0

Creighton stats and box score

Four Bluejays reached double figures, with Steven Ashworth leading the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Trey Alexander added 16 points and four assists, while Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Jasen Green and Francisco Farabello scored a combined 14 points off the bench.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Mason Miller 8 0 0 1 0 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 Ryan Kalkbrenner 15 5 2 0 4 3 5-7 0-1 5-7 Steven Ashworth 20 7 3 0 0 1 6-14 5-13 3-5 Baylor Scheierman 12 7 6 1 0 3 3-7 1-2 5-5 Trey Alexander 16 2 4 0 0 0 7-13 2-3 0-0 Jasen Green 8 2 1 0 1 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 Fredrick King 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Francisco Farabello 6 3 2 1 0 0 2-4 2-2 0-0