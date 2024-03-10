WATCH: Bronny James executes super cool steal & dunk in front of dad LeBron during USC vs Arizona blockbuster clash

Bronny James silenced all of his naysayers with an excellent play during USC's 78-65 win against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. With his father, LeBron James, in attendance, Bronny perfectly executed a steal that was followed by an explosive dunk.

It all went down in the first half when both teams were tied at 18 points. Just as Jaden Bradley made a pass to Kylan Boswell, Bronny James stole the ball and headed straight to the basket. The senior James watched it all nonchalantly as the cameras focused on him immediately after.

With his dunk, the Trojans took a 20-18 lead, only to lose it later. However, at halftime, USC had the clear advantage, closing with 34-30 thanks to Bronny's 3-pointer. The Trojans increased their advantage from there, eventually winning their third consecutive game, a season-first.

Later, coach Andy Enfield pointed out Bronny's performance and said:

“This is the best he’s played in a while. He got two rebounds above the rim. We don’t win this game without our bench coming in and giving us great minutes.”

In his 23 games so far with USC, Bronny James started in six while coming off the bench in the remaining. He is averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

DJ Rodman and Kobe Johnson come through to secure USC's win

Besides Bronny's excellent dunk, the game belonged to DJ Rodman and Kobe Johnson, who scored 19 points each. Rodman also added seven rebounds, while Johnson had six steals. Freshman Isaiah Collier scored another 16 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Post-game, Kobe Johnson spoke about the win:

“To be able to win this game at this time of year, especially with the season we had, I feel like this is exactly what we needed. This is the perfect boost to get us going into the Pac-12 tourney.”

Rodman also shared a similar feeling, as he said:

“Beating Arizona is always fun. It feels good to be undefeated in March even though we’re just starting.”

Next, the Trojans prepare for the Pac-12 conference tournament, where they will face Washington in the first round on Wednesday. On March 2, USC defeated the Huskies 82-75 in a regular-season game. A replay of this would be a fitting end to the Trojans' turbulent year.

