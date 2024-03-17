WATCH: Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl fouls out on controversial call against Zach Edey

The Purdue Boilermakers took on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday and lost 76-75. This closely contested game saw both teams get extra physical with each other, as the Badgers drew 28 personal fouls and 17 for the Boilermakers.

These calls were not without controversy, as fans and analysts deemed some as completely unnecessary. Like the one on Tyler Wahl in the overtime play when Zach Edey ran into the forward, sending him to the ground.

While this would have been a call on Edey, CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore explained on the broadcast that Wahl was called for the foul because he didn't "make enough space for [Zach Edey] to make another move" as he was "stationary" on the court while attempting to guard Edey.

Following the game, Wahl addressed the foul call:

"We can’t control what the refs call and we’ve got to move on from that. If they make a good or a bad call, we can’t blink an eye. We’ve got to move on to what’s next." (via Journal Sentinel)

This was Tyler Wahl's fifth call in the game. His first two fouls came 2:54 minutes into the game and Wahl was restricted to just three minutes of playtime in the first half. In 17 minutes on the hardwood, Tyler Wahl scored just four points with two rebounds and two assists.

Wisconsin advances to the final after a tough win over Purdue

The Boilermakers tipped off the game with a 12-7 lead that quickly turned into a 30-25 lead for Wisconsin. The first half saw both teams switch the lead back and forth and were tied 36-36 at halftime.

This continued into the second half as well as neither team was able to gain a definitive lead with a wide gap. The overtime win came thanks to Max Klesmit's 2-point jumper, which came at 0:08 seconds on the clock. The guard finished with 12 points and five rebounds as Chucky Hepburn added 22 points and AJ. Storr came through with 20 points and six rebounds.

Zach Edey was the only double-digit-scorer for Purdue with his 28 points and 11 rebounds and Braden Smith helped with 10 assists. The Boilermakers made 23-of-51 shots while Wisconsin had 32-of-74 shots.

Up next, Wisconsin will take on No. 13 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament final on Sunday. Purdue, on the other hand, will have to wait to see their spot in the Big Dance with some predictions giving them a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

