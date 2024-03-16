Why was Mike Woodson ejected? Looking at Indiana HC's dramatic removal against Nebraska

The Indiana Hoosiers took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal on Friday and lost, 93-66. The Hoosiers now wrap up their lackluster season with a 10-10 (19-14 overall) record.

While the game did start in Indiana's favor, things derailed in the middle of the first half and the Hoosiers did not recover. Adding woes to their worries was their coach, Mike Woodson, getting ejected.

Why was Mike Woodson ejected?

With 5:20 left in the second half, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was ejected from the game after he was called for his second technical foul in the game. At that point, Indiana was trailing 80-53.

Expand Tweet

The Hoosiers have trudged through this season and many have called for Woodson's firing. However, it was reported that Woodson will be continuing in his position. This news even led Liam McNeeley, Indiana's 2024 five-star commit to withdraw from joining the team.

When whispers of his firing got louder, Mike Woodson's players defended him. Following their 65-64 win over Michigan State, Indiana guard Anthony Leal said:

“I’ve got to make something very clear: adversity is part of sports, and for those of you who are so quick to give up and call for quits, there’s a reason you guys aren’t coaches. So, relax. There’s no other coach in the country that I would trust with anything in my life than Coach Woodson.”

Fellow guard Trey Galloway also followed Leal and said:

“To Coach Woodson, I just want to thank you so much for believing in me for all these years. I really love you and I appreciate you so much, and I wouldn’t want to have any other coach other than you. So, I thank you so much.”

Following Friday's loss, Mike Woodson said:

"Bottom line, we got to get better from a talent standpoint...we are going to lose some players for sure...we just got a lot of work to do, I don't want to sit here at this time next year and not be in the tournament."

Expand Tweet

Woodson guided them to the NCAA Tournament twice in his three seasons with Indiana. However, this year a spot during Selection Sunday seems unlikely. The school has shared that it will not be accepting invitations to other postseason tournaments, but will rather focus on rebuilding the team.

Also Read: "There should be no excuses for Mike Woodson": CBB analyst delivers harsh reality check for Indiana HC amid Hoosiers' lackluster campaign