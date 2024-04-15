Rickea Jackson WNBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for the Tennessee star ft. Dallas Wings

As the WNBA Draft approaches, many promising young women will attempt to display their skills and vie for a spot at the next level of hoops. While usual names are going to be picked early, one prospect deserving of attention is Tennessee`s Rickea Jackson: a 6-foot-2 forward from Detroit.

For the entire season, Jackson was the leading scorer (and the most efficient one, at that) for the Lady Vols. While Tennessee itself didn`t get far in this year`s March Madness, the forward did show everyone just what kind of player she is--and potentially can be.

That said, aside from her current mock draft projections, here are five potential landing spots for the Volunteers` guard in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Dallas Wings

Yahoo Sport`s latest mock draft projects Rickea Jackson as the fifth overall pick, going to the Dallas Wings. While this might be a lower-than-expected position considering her collegiate resume, pundits suggest that Dallas could be a good fit for her due to the WNBA's increasing reliance on wing players.

The Tennessee forward could help shore up their frontcourt, particularly in the wing area. However, one potential con for the team to consider Jackson is her three-point shooting. Dallas was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league last season, and the Vols star`s 33.8% clip from downtown the same year isn`t going to inspire much confidence.

Chicago Sky

Overly optimistic draft projections could put Jackson as high as the third overall pick, going to the Chicago Sky. Chicago is in dire need of some major depth in all positions (via CBS), making the former Tennessee star a promising prospect to fill that void.

Experts suggest that the team is in a rebuild mode, with only one player on their roster guaranteed a contract (Marina Mabrey). Adding someone with Jackson`s skillset is a good stepping stone for their future.

Washington Mystics

For Washington, the Elena Delle Donne debacle is undeniably disappointing. With a good amount of dead money tied up until the seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP decides she`s ready to go again. While the Mystics cannot replace Delle Donne, Rickea Jackson could help plug the gaps early.

Jackson`s size and versatility can allow Washington to ask her to do far more things than an ordinary player can. ESPN`s Andraya Carter believes that this versatility is what makes the Vols forward a steal in this year`s draft.

“At Tennessee, she was the only option sometimes for the Lady Vols, to my angst at times," Carter says. "For her to be on the professional floor with the defensive three seconds and players around where she can have space to operate. I could see her again hitting those tough shots."

Minnesota Lynx

There`s a possibility that Jackson may slip in the draft rankings because of several high-profile names aiming for a lottery selection. If this happens, she could fall to the Minnesota Lynx, where she could address their frontcourt needs.

However, the Lynx's primary area of need lies in the point guard position, which is not something Rickea Jackson can do consistently, at least not yet. This consideration may prompt teams to draft her earlier in the first round instead.

LA Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks also need some frontcourt depth and franchise players. They`re widely expected to get Cameron Brink with the second overall pick, but they also have the fourth selection, as well as the 28th.

In an ideal scenario, Rickea Jackson could go to the Sparks at fourth overall. She could be an impact player for LA right out of the bat. Two young stars at their budding core would be good for the team in the long run.