Amid ongoing turmoil, Oregon State president vows to preserve the future of the Pac-12

Before things fell apart within the Pac-12, Oregon State was at the forefront of ensuring the conference survives. While many teams were exploring a move to other Power Five leagues, the school released a statement reinstating its loyalty to the Pac-12.

However, the conference is on the brink of collapse after witnessing a mass exodus of its members a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, the Beavers remain a firm believer in the future of the Pac-12 and want to see it survive the current series of chaos.

The university president Jayathi Murthy released a statement on Friday to give the Oregon State community members an update on the current situation. The president vowed to preserve the Pac-12, believing they are making progress in forging a new path.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“We are making progress in defining Oregon State University’s best paths forward. We continue to believe that preserving the Pac-12 is in the best interests of OSU student-athletes and the remaining universities, and so we are doing everything in our control to stabilize and rebuild the conference.”

Oregon State is playing a vital role in addressing Pac-12 future

Finding itself as one of the teams left in the conference, Oregon State is playing an important role in resolving the future of the Pac-12. The school has brought the remaining teams together to jointly find a solution and is working effortlessly to ensure the best result.

“As a trusted broker and convenor, Oregon State is playing an important role in navigating both the future of the Pac-12 and the realignment among universities across the Western United States more broadly. We are ready for this challenge. We are prepared for multiple possible scenarios and continue to pursue every opportunity for OSU student-athletes and the university.”

From all indications, the Beavers want to continue playing in the Pac-12 and are willing to work towards survival. Rumors have circulated about the remaining teams considering realignment with Power Five and Group of Five leagues, but none have come to fruition.

Will the Pac-12 go on an expansion?

Without a doubt, an expansion is the best-case scenario for the Pac-12 going forward. It ensures the four remaining teams retain the Power Five status and the benefit that comes with it. It also preserves the legacy of the Pac-12 which has lasted more than a century.

However, the timing makes the whole thing difficult. Exiting the Group of Five conferences in time for 2024 is much harder for Pac-12 hopefuls currently. In many cases, schools might have to pay double the exit fee. This makes the conference expansion a herculean task.