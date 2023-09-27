Fact-Check: Is Tyler Buchner a True Freshman?

Alabama sensation Tyler Buchner is gaining even more traction recently, with the team's QB corps struggling a little bit early in the season. As a result, fans (especially Crimson Tide loyalists) want to know more about him.

We will focus on whether Buchner is a true freshman. The answer is a bit straightforward, so let’s get into it.

Is Tyler Buchner a true freshman?

No, he’s not. He’s currently a redshirt sophomore at Alabama.

Buchner was a true freshman during his time at Notre Dame, around two years ago. Buchner was an immediate difference-maker for the Fighting Irish. His first game as a starter for Notre Dame saw him replace Jack Coan, who is currently playing in the XFL.

He had a relatively productive 2022 season for Notre Dame, where he tallied a total of 651 yards on 46-of-83 (55.4 CMP%). This also includes three touchdowns and five interceptions.

After entering the transfer portal to move to Tuscaloosa, Tyler Buchner was relegated to backup QB, as he could not topple Jalen Milroe.

He has had limited playing time so far this season, but that could change soon.

Will Tyler Buchner start at QB moving forward?

Well, that is for Nick Saban to answer, but we will be looking to pick up on clues.

It is common knowledge that Milroe has been underperforming. He was caught out short during Alabama’s shocking loss to Texas, where he threw two interceptions in a 24-34 loss. Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on Milroe’s early-season struggles in an episode of “Urban’s Take with Tim May” (via On3):

“I watched that game. What a talented player, but just he struggles consistently throwing the ball. There were guys open and, and (he was) unable to hit him. I can’t remember who they play this week, but any time you lose a game, especially at places like Ohio State or Alabama, you gotta reset everything. It’s unfortunate. It’s just the way it is.”

Alabama HC Nick Saban also shared his thoughts on his team’s QB situation via CBS Sports:

"We evaluate every position every week. If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and to improve. We'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every other position."

Do you Buchner to get a long rope as the starting QB? Sound off in the comments section.