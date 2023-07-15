How does Tennessee's probation impact SEC Media Days? NCAA ruling fallout for Volunteers, including six-year show-cause for former HC Jeremy Pruitt

The Tennessee Volunteers definitely have some questions to prepare for before the SEC Media Days. They will be taking the podium on Thursday, July 20, as they are one of the teams on that day scheduled to talk to the media.

Even though Jeremy Pruitt has not been associated with Tennessee football since the conclusion of the 2020 season, his problems have affected the program that now faces a $8 million fine for over 200 infractions. They also have a reduction in scholarships and official visits.

So, how does this affect the Volunteers heading into the 2023 SEC Media Days? Let's take a deeper dive into things for the program.

What will happen with the 2023 Tennessee Volunteers?

The Tennessee Volunteers are going to be an interesting program this year with the sanctions put upon them. However, they were able to avoid a bowl ban, and that will be a huge thing for them. They finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 (6-2) record, including a 31-14 win in the Orange Bowl.

Having the correct head coach is critical to success, and the Volunteers seem to have the right guy in Josh Heupel. He is going to need to overcome the significant issues from the former head coach, and that will be difficult to do with the sanctions placed upon them.

The Volunteers have a majority of upperclassmen on their roster, including seniors starting in the secondary. This is the chance for the Vols to strike and be a force in the Southeastern Conference as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide try to figure out their quarterback situations.

The Vols also have a strong quarterback under center with redshirt senior Joe Milton III. He is getting his first real shot as a starting quarterback as he is 171-of-296 (57.8 completion percentage) for 2,540 yards with 22 total touchdowns (17 passing, five rushing) and six interceptions.

Their window to be at the top of the SEC is open, as some of the other top programs are in a bit of a rebuilding season. They do play against both Alabama and Georgia this season, so those are going to be games to really test where they actually stand.

This should actually be one of the biggest chances for the Tennessee Volunteers to be the kings of the conference. Can they actually win the SEC Championship and make the College Football Playoff in 2023?

