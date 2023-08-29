In photos: USC star Caleb Williams posts "moment of life" after a sizzling start to this 2023 campaign

USC quarterback Caleb Williams shared a picture of himself on Instagram headed to training after putting in a sizzling performance in the season opener against San Jose State.

The series of pictures showed Williams heading to training, during the game and him being interviewed after the game, captioned, "Moment of life."

In the season opener against San Jose State, Williams showed off his full arsenal of tools throwing 18 for 25 for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Afterward, he made his intentions for this season clear.

“Immortality comes from championships,” Williams said. “I haven’t reached one here in college yet.”

Can Caleb Williams win a second Heisman?

Archie Griffin is the only player to have ever won the Heisman twice, in 1974 and 1975. Caleb Williams is being touted as the player to repeat that historic achievement this season.

It won't be easy as the talent field in college football is crowded. North Carolina's quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., are some of his strongest competitors for the trophy.

Williams has quite the support in his bid to do the double with 1992 Heisman winner Desmond Howard also backing him during an ESPN College Football Show episode.

“He has the talent to do it. I mean this kid, when you watch him play, he reminds you of a Patrick Mahomes-type guy,” said Howard. “Great angles with his throws, he can change arm angles. He’s great off-platform and with impromptu plays.”

Will Caleb Williams be the 2024 NFL No. 1 draft pick?

As the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Theories by fans have already started cropping up surrounding William's NFL future. Speculation is rife that the Arizona Cardinals are tanking on purpose to get a shot at picking Williams when the time comes.

The Cardinals cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy and traded for Joshua Dobbs as his replacement. They also have former Heisman winner Kyler Murray on their roster and just handed him a $230.5 million contract a year ago.

Williams himself isn't even sure if he will declare for the 2024 draft though.

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams said. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

Whether he decides to stay an extra year in college next year or not, Caleb Williams will be hoping to lead USC to a title that he has surprisingly never won.