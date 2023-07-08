Is Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman the next Josh Gordon? Evaluating the NFL Supplemental Draft prospect against previous selections

On Tuesday, the NFL approved the eligibility of Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Malachi Wideman to participate in the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft. The league will be holding the special draft event for the first time since 2019 on July 11.

With an imposing height of 6-foot-5, Wideman possesses a significant advantage as a deep threat on the field. However, the Jackson State receiver had limited playing time in 2022, managing to secure just three receptions throughout the entire year.

He, nonetheless, recorded 34 receptions for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season in the blazing Deion Sanders’ Tigers team. The performance has led to his comparison with former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Holder @MHolder95 Malachi Wideman with a nasty sluggo route Malachi Wideman with a nasty sluggo route https://t.co/tC4DtjVVRp

Gordon's NFL career and how Wideman can match up

Gordon was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft and went on to take the NFL by storm. His early years in the league were marked with astonishing success which Wideman, it is believed, can replicate.

He experienced a remarkable season in 2013 where he emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL. He led the league in receiving yards with 1,646 in 87 receptions, scoring 9 touchdowns. The season also earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro recognition.

In the subsequent four years, Gordon's playing time with the Browns was severely limited. He participated in only 11 games due to multiple suspensions related to substance abuse. This caused him to miss the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Should Wideman get selected in the supplemental draft, he pretty much has the potential to replicate Gordon’s success. His impressive performance in the 2021 season, where he formed a brilliant partnership with Shedeur Sanders presents him as an NFL-ready prospect.

Matt Holder @MHolder95 Nice adjustment by Malachi Wideman Nice adjustment by Malachi Wideman https://t.co/6Ps2QGLhEl

Without a doubt, the Jackson State receiver can have a more successful NFL career than Josh Gordon, should he avoid injuries and scandals. Despite the brilliant start, a series of scandals were a huge stumbling block to the progress of Gordon's career.

The Houston Texans are showing interest in Malachi Wideman

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State

There are concerns surrounding the wide receiving group of the Houston Texans as they approach the upcoming training camp. The franchise selected Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL draft and need firepower around him.

Given the upcoming 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft, the Texans may have a chance to further enhance their wide receiving unit. According to reports, the franchise is among the 17 NFL teams that have engaged in discussions with Malachi Wideman.

With his versatility and hard work on the field, he can be a great option for the Texans. He originally gained recognition as a two-sport athlete during his recruitment out of Venice High School in Florida, before eventually committing to Tennessee.

Poll : 0 votes