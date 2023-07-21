Justin Wilcox Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Complete schedule, list of players (California), expected questions, TV channels, and more

Justin Wilcox will lead California representatives at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday at the Resort World Las Vegas, Nevada. The former Oregon defensive back is set to take on his seventh season as coach of the Golden Bears.

He will be accompanied on the trip to Sin City by offensive lineman Matthew Cinidric and linebacker Jackson Sirmon. The Golden Bears' contingent will be the 10th team to address the media at the event. They are scheduled to have their session at 2:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Pac-12 Media Day will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network. The event can also be streamed through various platforms such as Pac-12 Insider, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Saturday Gameday @SaturdayGameday



That includes matchups at Washington, vs Oregon State, at Utah, vs USC, at Oregon, and at UCLA.



Could be another tough year for Justin Wilcox and the Golden Bears Per @philsteele042, Cal is the only school to play the 2022 Top 6 PAC-12 teams this fall.That includes matchups at Washington, vs Oregon State, at Utah, vs USC, at Oregon, and at UCLA.Could be another tough year for Justin Wilcox and the Golden Bears

Can Justin Wilcox record a winning season in 2023?

Justin Wilcox had his first shot at a head coaching job when he was hired by California in 2017. He had served as a defensive coordinator in five programs before the Golden Bears job. Six years down the lane, Wilcox has recorded only two winning seasons.

The Golden Bears have ended the last three seasons with a losing record, including the 2020 season which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Wilcox's only winning seasons came in 2018 and 2019, when he led the team to a bowl game in both seasons.

Without a doubt, Wilcox has done better than his predecessor, Sonny Dykes. However, there have been bigger expectations from fans after the impressive outings in 2018 and 2019. The team hasn't matched that ever since. As the 2023 college football season approaches, Cal fans are hoping for a much better outing.

Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network



🗣: Justin Wilcox | @76 "The goal is to win the Pac-12 championship. That's been our goal. We work every day towards that. We know that's a lofty goal."🗣: Justin Wilcox | @76 pic.twitter.com/azT73h6ZYL

California 2023 Season Outlook

The pressure is building on Justin Wilcox after a 10-18 record in the last three years. However, the program aims for a resurgence in the upcoming season, hoping to make a bowl game.

California’s scoring average stood at a modest 23.9 last season. However, the team is optimistic that the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, Jake Spavital, and the addition of quarterback Sam Jackson V to their lineup will provide a much-needed boost.

Coach Wilcox faces the crucial task of reinvigorating the team's defense. It experienced a decline from being ranked second in scoring defense in 2021 to sixth last season. With his experience, his primary objective will be to address the defensive shortcomings.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence