Michigan State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Michigan State Spartans are in Ohio State to play the Buckeyes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Unranked Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) is coming off a 20-17 upset win over Nebraska last week. The top-ranked Ohio State (9-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 35-16 road win over Rutgers last week.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Game Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans (3-6) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Buckeye Stadium

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Betting Odds

Spread

Michigan State +31 (-108)

Ohio State -31 (-112)

Moneyline

Michigan State +2500

Ohio State -9000

Total

Over 47 (-110)

Under 47 (-110)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Picks

Michigan State is coming off an upset win against Nebraska but now plays Ohio State in what should be a blowout. In this game, take quarterback Katin Houser to throw an interception. The Buckeyes' pass rush should force him to make a bad throw and Ohio State's secondary is great at getting turnovers.

Ohio State, meanwhile, will be led by running back TreVeyon Henderson and take him to go over his rushing yards. Henderson returned to the lineup last week and ran for 128 yards on 22 carries and should get plenty of work in this one. In his last three starts, Henderson is averaging 131.33 yards per game.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Head-to-head

Michigan State and Ohio State have played 51 times since Nov. 18, 1912, and the Buckeyes lead the all-time series 36-15. Ohio State has also won seven games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Prediction

The Spartans will have a tough time moving the ball on offense here as Ohio State has a solid defense. Although the Buckeyes' offense doesn't look as good as Michigan's who blew out Michigan State 49-0, this still should be a lopsided result.

Ohio State will likely only give up a touchdown and the Buckeyes can easily hang 40+ to cover the spread and win in a blowout.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by 33+.

Poll : Who do you think will win? Michigan State Ohio State 0 votes