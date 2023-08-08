"Punches thrown" at LSU Tigers football practice, Sai’vion Jones voices Brian Kelly's message to team

The LSU Tigers are set to enter their second season under coach Brian Kelly. With the college football season less than a month away, things have begun to heat up at camp. That was evident on Monday when a fight broke out during practice.

Wilson Alexander of NOLA News took to Twitter on Tuesday and said the fight broke out during 11-on11 drills. He wrote that Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Major Burns and Harold Perkins were involved in the brawl that saw punches thrown and players taken to the ground.

Wilson Alexander @whalexander_ Fight broke out at #LSU practice during 11-on-11. Punches thrown, guys taken to the ground, multiple people involved. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy got sent to the locker room. Harold Perkins didn’t play another snap. Brian Kelly was not happy.

Alexander also reported that coach Bryan Kelly was left unhappy due to the fight.

Pass rusher Sai'vion Jones spoke with the media afterward and echoed Kelly's thoughts:

"That's something you can't have, but, you know, that's just something to do with our chemistry. BK addressed it, and we move past it, and so we see that as a stepping stone as to where we're at right now and where we need to get to, you know, to become a championship program."

Check out Sai'vion Jones' comments on the fight below:

Fans certainly do not want to hear stories of infighting, particularly when it involves so many key members of the program. The reality, however, is that it is not uncommon in training camps, both at the collegiate and professional levels. It is unclear if Kelly will hand down any punishment, however, based on the comments from Jones, that seems unlikely.

Barrett Sallee labels LSU Tigers as a legitimate contender in talks with Paul Finebaum

Paul Finebaum is widely considered one of the most respected voices in college football, particularly in the SEC. The television and radio personality recently spoke with Barrett Sallee, who covers college football for CBS Sports.

Finebaum shared Sallee's prediction for the LSU Tigers on Twitter. Sallee believes the Tigers are a "legitimate" College Football Playoff contender and said:

"LSU’s ceiling may not be as high as Alabama’s, but the floor is much higher. The Tigers don’t have any problem areas on paper. They’re a legitimate CFP contender."

After finishing the 2021 season with a 6-7 record, the LSU Tigers significantly improved in their first year under Brian Kelly. They finished with a 10-4 record and ranked 16th in the final AP poll.

Meanwhile, LSU brought in the sixth-ranked recruiting class and second-ranked transfer class in 2023. They will look to take the next step by competing in the College Football Playoff.