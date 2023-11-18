"They got to take care of business but I predict they'll be in the playoffs": Urban Meyer names Pac-12 team as one of the best four in country

Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about being among the last four teams standing in line for the national championship after doing it multiple times before.

Meyer gave his opinion on which teams will make the college football playoff this season. It has been a highly competitive season and five teams are still undefeated, with eight in contention for the CFP.

On an episode of "Urban's Take with Tim May," Urban Meyer revealed that one of his picks for the final four spots for the college football playoffs was none other than Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.

“I personally think Oregon is one of the best teams in the country,” said Meyer. “I know they have a loss so you can’t put them ahead of the undefeateds.”

“Oregon, right now on tape, is one of the best four teams in the country,” Meyer said. “I know they lost, they’ve got to take care of business. But I predict that they’ll be in the playoff," Meyer added.

He also predicted that the Crimson Tide would be in the last four.

"If I’m a betting person I’m saying Alabama’s in the final four,” Meyer said.

Urban Meyer and the Texas A&M job

The trend has become to name Urban Meyer in connection with any top vacant college football job and immediately after the Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher last week, his name was linked.

During an interview with Florida Gators reporter Ali Peek Wilbur, Meyer addressed the rumors linking him with the Aggies job. He had a categorical answer to the speculation around him taking it.

"No desire," Meyer said. "I love what I’m doing. That ship has sailed. I’m very grateful for, I think, 37 years in the game, and loved it. No desire."

Back in October, when he was linked to the Michigan State job, Meyer explained why he would never consider going back to college football.

“It has never been harder I am telling you right now," Meyer said. "Every coach, every player has an agent. Think about that. Remember those days? Maybe a coordinator every once in a while had an agent. There is nothing wrong with agents. They’re great."

"But when I am the head coach having to deal with a high school player that (says) meet with my agent first. I am going I want to meet with your family because you are talking about recruiting and other stuff.”

It seems as if the Urban Meyer chapter in college football is firmly closed.