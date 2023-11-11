Who are the Ohio State vs Michigan State announcers today on NBC? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

In the heart of college football fervor, the Ohio State Buckeyes are poised to return to the primetime spotlight as they ignite the gridiron in a high-stakes clash against the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State will look to defy the odds and pull off a seismic upset after breaking a six-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over Nebraska in Week 10.

The game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on November 11 at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, will be broadcast on NBC. Fans can expect top-notch coverage from a seasoned team of announcers.

Who are the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game announcers?

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, whose dynamic style and in-depth knowledge of the game make for an engaging broadcast, leads the coverage. Eagle is joined by analyst Todd Blackledge, a football veteran known for his insightful commentary and keen understanding of strategic nuances.

On the sideline, viewers will get insights from Kathryn Tappen, who will provide updates, player interviews, and a closer look at the game's dynamics.

This trio of announcers bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the broadcast, ensuring viewers receive comprehensive and entertaining coverage throughout the game.

What to expect in the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game?

The Buckeyes have an unblemished 9-0 record as they prepare for the contest. With a 35-16 win over Rutgers at home, Ohio will try to make it eight in a row against the Spartans. The Kyle McCord-led Ohio State's potent offense is another focus, and spectators should anticipate many points scored and shrewd moves.

The Spartans will hope to capitalize on their triumph over Nebraska at the end of a six-game slump. The Spartans will want to build on QB Katin Housers’ Week 10 performance.

Although it has been a tough season for the Spartans, their ability to pull off upsets may keep everyone guessing during the match. Their unpredictability is surely going to spice up the contest.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State game promises an exciting clash of football titans, with the NBC broadcast team of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen ensuring a compelling viewing experience.

Players like Nathan Carter, Montorie Foster Jr., and Katin Houser will be significant for Michigan State’s offensive drive. Tre Mosley and Foster Jr. provide some good outlets for passing, and Carter leads the Spartans on the ground.

Nonetheless, the Spartans, are going to face a tough nut to crack, with the potent offense and strong defense of the Buckeyes.