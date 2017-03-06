5 well known cricketers who committed suicide

While some had mental health issues, some suffered from financial problems

06 Mar 2017

Suicide in cricket is something which is unheard off. The game is played with a lot of passion and players usually, take victory and losses in their stride.

But then if you look deep into the world of cricketers it is not that simple. Cricket historian and journalist David Frith’s second book on the issue ‘Silence of the Heart: Cricket Suicides’ which he wrote in partnership with former England captain Mike Brearley had a whopping 151 death cases.

The book was released in 2001 and almost 16 years later the number has only increased. Some of the 151 in Frith’s book had long-standing depressive illnesses and mental health issues. Others had been left devastated by marital break-ups, financial problems, terminal illness or other incapacity.

Many of them took their lives in the gloaming years when the thrill of competition was gone and middle age was setting in.

Here in this article, we try to list 5 names from the game who committed suicide.

#5 Harold Gimblett

Gimblett was an outstanding hard-hitting batsman

Gimblett in those days was a treat to watch. He was an exceptionally talented hard-hitting batsman for Somerset. On his debut for his club the batter smashed his way to 125 runs in just 65 minutes and before long his hitting had become a stuff of folklore.

He was soon chosen to represent England. And he played the game with a lot of aggression and finesse. Gimblett once hit three sixes in an over in which his partner had complained about the fading light. But he was plagued with mental problems throughout his career and post-retirement.

In 1978, aged 63 Gimblett committed suicide after taking an overdose of prescription drugs. He was survived by his wife, Marguerita (Rita), whom he married in 1938, and by a son.