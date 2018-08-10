5 Reasons Why India will be a major title contender at the 2019 ICC World Cup

The ‘Men in Blue’ have been held in good stead under the astute captaincy of MS Dhoni and presently under the aggressive leadership of Virat Kohli

The 2019 ICC World Cup to be held in England is just six months away and the top ODI teams are fine-tuning their sides to get the ideal balance for the showpiece event. The eight teams which have made the cut for the premier event are leaving no stone unturned to head into the tournament in good form.

India has undoubtedly been one of the dominant sides in ODI cricket over the last decade. The ‘Men in Blue’ have been held in good stead under the astute captaincy of MS Dhoni and presently under the aggressive leadership of Virat Kohli.

The Indian team has been blessed with a galaxy of world-class cricketers who have donned their role to perfection.

The Kohli brigade is one of the most well-rounded teams in ODI cricket with depth in both batting and bowling. With the retirement of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, a new era dawned upon Indian cricket and the next crop took over the mantle to make the team a formidable force in ODIs.

India has been the most consistent side in one day cricket since 2010 with an impressive win percentage of over 62.

The South Asian giants were ranked the Number One ODI team for three months from February to May 2018 before England dethroned them from the top of the table.

So going by their recent credentials in white ball cricket, India shall surely go in as one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Here are the five major reasons why India shall be a hot favourite to win the 2019 ICC World Cup at England

#1 Impressive record at major ICC events in the last decade

The Dhoni-led Indian team went onto win the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy by beating hosts England

India’s record at major ICC events in the past decade has been phenomenal. The sub-continent giants became World Champions for the second time after beating Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup grand finale at Wankhede in Mumbai.

The Dhoni-led Indian team went onto win the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy by beating hosts England in the title clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Indians had yet another good showing when they reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

India booked a place in the finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, only to end up as the losing finalist to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Given their impressive track record in their last outings at major events, India would surely fancy their chances of adding another glittering trophy by winning the upcoming World Cup in England.

