Anurag Thakur slams BCCI, claims they compromised the integrity of Virat Kohli

The ousted BCCI head slammed the Australian media for questioning the Indian captain.

Anurag Thakur has come out in support of Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Sacked BCCI chief Anurag Thakur has lashed out at the Indian board for compromising the integrity of captain Virat Kohli in the ongoing tussle with the Australian players and media.

In a series of tweets, the former boss slammed the board for not handling the ongoing off-field battle between India and Australia.

Its the fault of @BCCI & complete arrogance of @CricketAus who've alwys tried to dictate terms in cricket and target players. 3/3 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 23, 2017

The Details

Thakur even went on to question the truce between India and Australia and claimed it was part of a hogwash as it questioned the integrity of Virat Kohli.

He even blasted the Australian media for their ‘disgraceful’ behaviour meted out to Virat Kohli.

DISGRACEFUL behaviour by Australian media & @CricketAus officials in the way they are talking abt a legend of the game @viratkohli 1/3 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 23, 2017

This could well re-ignite the fire between both the boards ahead of the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala as the series has already been labelled as the most notorious one in the recent past.

In case you didn’t know...

The Australian media has left no stone unturned and compared Virat Kohli to US President Donald Trump for not respecting the laws of the game.

The entire episode kick-started when Kohli blasted Steve Smith after the Bangalore Test and accused him of taking help from the dressing room for the DRS referral. Ever since these claims were made there have been allegations and counter allegations from both quarters and this in many ways has taken away the focus from a riveting series.

The Indian team has thrown all its weight behind their skipper and Cheteshwar Pujara came out and claimed that the Indian team stand firmly behind their captain and that Kohli is “one of the great ambassadors of the game.”

What's next?

These claims made by Anurag Thakur could well force the BCCI to sit up and take notice, but then one hopes that once the fourth Test begins the entire focus will be back on the game.

However, knowing the Australian media they might well rake up the series of Tweets and could well blow it out of proportion which in turn will take the entire scheme of things back to square one.

Author's Take

One cannot help but agree with the sentiments of Anurag Thakur owing to the fact that despite being on the higher moral ground the BCCI did not go ahead and take the bull by its horns.

Also, in the process of doing so it could have well left captain Virat Kohli in the lurch after he made such huge statements.