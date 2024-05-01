CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. The defending champions crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue last Sunday. They will aim to produce a similar performance tonight.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings would be high on confidence, having defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by chasing a target of 262 in their last match. The Kings also have a 4-0 lead in the head-to-head record of the last four matches against Chennai.

Before MA Chidambaram Stadium hosts a match between CSK and PBKS, here's a glance at the pitch history.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records ahead of CSK vs PBKS

81 IPL matches have taken place in Chennai, where teams batting second have won only 33 times. The captain winning the toss might prefer batting first, posting a mammoth score on the board and defend it later in the second innings.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from the previous 81 games played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 81

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs DC, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Average first innings score: 164

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the CSK vs PBKS game will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Star Sports network. In the past, this venue would offer spin-friendly tracks, but in IPL 2024, teams have scored heaps of runs in Chennai.

Another batter-friendly surface could be on offer for the CSK vs PBKS match. Last year, PBKS chased down a 201-run target at this stadium only.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive margin of 78 runs in the last match hosted by this venue. A 54-ball 98 from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the home team to 212/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 213 for a victory, SRH were bundled out for just 134 runs in 18.5 overs. 13 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking just one. The batters smacked 12 sixes.

Here's a short summary:

Brief scores: CSK 212/3 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/38) beat SRH 134 (Aiden Markram 32, Tushar Deshpande 4/27) by 78 runs.

