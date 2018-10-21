Five players Delhi Daredevils should get in the IPL trade

Delhi Daredevils are one of the perennial under-performing sides in the IPL. After having an impressive and terrific start to the IPL, they lost their way in the middle and haven't able to finish in any of the top four positions since the 2012 edition of the IPL.

In spite of having a star-studded line-up last season that included the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir and Trent Boult, they failed to get going due to the lack of a perfect leader and their inability to form a strong line-up.

However, they can change their fortunes next season through the trading window. In this process, Delhi Daredevils can let go of their under-performing cricketers to other franchises and can also acquire players who are released by other franchises.

Here, we take a look at the players who Delhi Daredevils should get in the IPL trade so as to claim their maiden IPL trophy.

#5 Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary, the seasoned campaigner from West Bengal might be the perfect player to fill the voids of Delhi Daredevils' middle-order batting. He has been in the domestic circuit for over 14 years now and has missed just one IPL season.

He can provide stability to the middle-order and also has the ability to stay in the crease for a long time. Though he may not be the player who can hit sixes at will, he can surely rotate the strike constantly and can prove to be a reliable finisher.

Tiwary's determined effort in the field has also changed the course of the game on numerous occasions. He has also been in great form for West Bengal at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His scores from last 5 innings read 34,56*,60*,69 and 47. He might most probably be released by Kings XI Punjab as he got very little match-time to prove his mettle.

Delhi Daredevils should look to rope in Manoj Tiwary for a third spell and also solidify Delhi's middle-order batting.

