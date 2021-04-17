IPL 2021: How the current MI batting line-up has fared against SRH so far 

Deepak Chahar's magical spell yesterday helped CSK register their first win of the IPL 2021. The dominant win saw CSK's net run-rate improve considerably, which meant they jumped to the second position on the points table.

After two consecutive matches in Mumbai, we now head south to Chennai, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of IPL 2021.

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed at 3rd position in the points table while SRH are at the bottom and are the only side without a win so far. MI made a spirited comeback after a disappointing loss in the IPL opener and won their second match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to continue their winning momentum on Saturday.

The reunion of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma in the top order has shut down Chris Lynn's chances of getting back into the playing XI despite a decent outing in the first match against RCB. The dynamic left-right batting duo will be looking to provide a solid start on Saturday against an SRH team that has world-class bowlers at its disposal.

In the middle-order, Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational touch of late. His contribution with the bat will be crucial for his teams' fortunes in this game. Yadav's ability to switch gears effortlessly and attack spinners in the middle overs makes him an invaluable asset to the Mumbai Indians' side.

The other MI middle-order batsmen - Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have not had a great start to the tournament as they have made minimal contributions with the bat so far.

As a result, there will be additional responsibility for Suryakumar Yadav to carry the team's middle-order until the other destructive players around him find form.

Rohit Sharma : IPL Matches - 16 | Runs - 227 | HS - 67 | Average - 17.46 | Strike rate - 122.70 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 16 | Runs - 227 | HS - 67 | Average - 17.46 | Strike rate - 122.70 | 50's - 1 Quinton de Kock : IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 331 | HS - 69* | Average - 41.38 | Strike rate - 137.34 | 50's - 3

: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 331 | HS - 69* | Average - 41.38 | Strike rate - 137.34 | 50's - 3 Suryakumar Yadav : IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 208 | HS - 36 | Average - 23.11 | Strike rate - 120.93 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 208 | HS - 36 | Average - 23.11 | Strike rate - 120.93 | 50's - 0 Ishan Kishan : IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 151 | HS - 61 | Average - 25.17 | Strike rate - 119.84 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 151 | HS - 61 | Average - 25.17 | Strike rate - 119.84 | 50's - 1 Hardik Pandya : IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 89 | HS - 28 | Average - 12.71 | Strike rate - 80.91 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 89 | HS - 28 | Average - 12.71 | Strike rate - 80.91 | 50's - 0 Kieron Pollard : IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 383 | HS - 78 | Average - 42.56 | Strike rate - 147.31 | 50's - 2

: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 383 | HS - 78 | Average - 42.56 | Strike rate - 147.31 | 50's - 2 Krunal Pandya : IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 177 | HS - 49* | Average - 29.50 | Strike rate - 158.04 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 177 | HS - 49* | Average - 29.50 | Strike rate - 158.04 | 50's - 0 Chris Lynn: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 216 | HS - 55 | Average - 36 | Strike rate - 128.57 | 50's - 2

As evident from the above stats, most of the current MI batsmen have a poor record against SRH's bowling unit. Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard are the only players who have a decent batting record with a 40+ average against the SRH side.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has an especially poor record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His average of 17.46 against SRH is Rohit Sharma's lowest against any team in IPL history. The Hitman will be eager to rectify this and churn out a match-winning performance in today's game.

The Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad side today. In 16 matches between the two teams so far, both teams have won 8 games apiece.