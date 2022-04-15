“That won’t be happening here” - DC assistant coach Shane Watson disagrees with RR’s move to retire Ashwin in IPL 2022 match vs LSG

Reacting to Rajasthan Royals' (RR) decision to retire Ravichandran Ashwin in their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson said that he is not in favor of the same in the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the former Australian all-rounder, players won’t improve unless they are put in tough game situations.

Rajasthan made a much-debated move in their match against Lucknow when Ashwin walked back "retired out", having contributed 28 off 23 balls. It was the first time such a move had been made in the IPL.

Discussing the ploy, Watson said on "The Grade Cricketer" podcast that Delhi would definitely not be trying something similar. Giving his reasons, he explained:

“That won’t be happening here (at Delhi Capitals). How do you learn as a batsman to work through if you have a couple of balls where you are not scoring runs? That’s part of parcel of your development as a cricketer.”

On Ashwin being at the centre of yet another point of discussion with regards to cricket rules, Watson, in a light-hearted manner, opined:

“He just seems to be that guy. He was happy to sort of push the Mankad rule to the limit. Now, it’s been changed and now he’s the first one to retire. RR always trying to question the status quo, in a way. That night, they definitely did, and Ashwin was the one to put his hand up.”

Rajasthan went on to win the match against LSG by three runs. After posting 165 for six, they restricted Lucknow to 162 for eight despite a blistering cameo by Marcus Stoinis (38* off 17 balls).

“He is a very useful all-rounder” - Sanju Samson on RR’s move to promote Ashwin against GT

Ashwin grabbed headlines again when he was promoted to No. 3 during RR’s chase against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. This time, the plan backfired as the off-spinner was back in the dugout for just eight off as many deliveries.

Defending the decision to send the veteran cricketer up the order, RR skipper Sanju Samson said at a post-match press conference:

“Ashwin bhai has been doing really well in the top order. If you see the last game, he had a crucial partnership with (Shimron) Hetmyer. We have been using him really well. He batted well against Rashid Khan, using all that experience. I feel that he is a very useful all-rounder. It’s all about using him at the right moment and in the right situations.”

Chasing 193, Rajasthan were held to 155 for nine by Gujarat despite opener Jos Buttler’s 24-ball 54.

