IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs KKR match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with each other in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

KKR have had an excellent run in this year's cash-rich league. They are currently second in the table after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 12 points, including six wins from nine games.

MI, on the other hand, have had a horrid run in IPL 2024 and placed in the second from bottom in the standings. They have just six points in their kitty with just three wins from 10 matches.

The Wankhede Stadium has produced plenty of runs in this edition of the tournament and another high-scoring contest is on the cards tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs KKR match.

#1 Phil Salt - KKR

The Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter has been in breathtaking form in IPL 2024. Since joining the franchise as Jason Roy's replacement, Phil Salt has taken the tournament by storm by providing swashbuckling starts at the top order.

Salt has amassed 392 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 180.65 and an average of 49. The right-hander will look to keep up the good work and if he gets his timing right, expect another blinder from him tonight.

#2 Rohit Sharma - MI

The former MI skipper has blown hot and cold in this cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma has aggregated 315 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of almost 160, including a century.

With Mumbai struggling to fire as a batting unit, the onus will be on their most senior batter to step up and do the bulk of the scoring. Rohit will also look to provide his side with a good start against the Knight Riders. With the conditions known to him, expect the right-hander to fire with the bat tonight.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

The World No. 1 T20 batter has also struggled for consistency, as evidenced by the Mumbai Indians' dismal run in IPL 2024. Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 176 runs in seven games, including two half-centuries and a strike rate of over 170.

Suryakumar hasn't fired with the bat in the last couple of games and will be desperate to hit the straps tonight. Given the conditions are known to him, the right-handed batter can get a big knock tonight if he gets into the groove.

