IPL Fantasy: Best XI to pick for the final

SRH successfully defended a total yet again as they made it to the final beating KKR by 14 runs on Friday. KKR were cruising in the power play chasing 175 for victory before SRH pulled things back in their typical fashion with Rashid Khan hogging the limelight once again. Not only with the ball, Rashid’s quickfire 34 off 10 balls ensured that SRH got a par score after being put into bat by KKR.

This is the day we were all waiting for, the final of IPL 2018. The teams which finished first and second in the league stages face off in the final. CSK have managed to defeat SRH in all 3 prior matches these two franchises have played this season but this is another day and SRH will be confident of pulling it after a very good win over KKR. Saha kept wickets in the last game after getting injured while batting but have to see if he is fit for today’s match. SRH made three changes in their last game but are unlikely to make any today unless Saha is ruled out of the game. CSK are unlikely to make any changes to their eleven that played the last game against SRH.

Here’s our suggestion for the playing XI in today’s games (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Today’s Best Eleven for KKR Vs SRH:

1. Shane Watson-CP

2. Ambati Rayudu-CP

3. Kane Williamson-CP

4. Shikhar Dhawan-CP

5. Suresh Raina

6. MS Dhoni

7. Shakib Al Hasan

8. Dwayne Bravo

9. Lungi Ngidi

10. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

11. Rashid Khan-CP

Alternate Options:

There are alternate options for the players who have not been listed under the Core players in the above eleven. You can consider these players in your team in place of those who are not core players.

1. Faf Du Plessis

2. Carlos Brathwaite

3. Siddharth Kaul

4. Ravindra Jadeja

5. Deepak Chahar

Captain Options:

1. Ambati Rayudu – He has been CSK’s best batsman this season and has the ability to play fast and spin well. If he can counter Rashid Khan’s spin, he will score you lot of points and help CSK as well.

2. Kane Williamson – He has been delivering consistently with the bat and has the orange cap for this season. He hasn’t scored big in the last two matches and is due for a big score. SRH will be hoping for the same too as he is a vital cog in their batting line up.