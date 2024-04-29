KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 29, 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in their previous encounter in Visakhapatnam. As they prepare to face off again in Kolkata, they are aiming for a repeat performance and another resounding win on their home turf.

KKR are coming off an eight-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in their last encounter. Sunil Narine and Philip Salt had stitched together a 138-run partnership for the first wicket which helped them to set a massive 261-run target. However, PBKS chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

DC registered a 10-run victory against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, they posted a massive 257-run target thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 84, backed by Shai Hope’s 41 and Tristan Stubbs’ match-winning knock of 48* off 25. Mukesh Kumar and Rasikh Dar Salam picked up three wickets each, while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets.

Delhi are placed sixth in the points table with five wins and as many losses, while Knight Riders are ranked second with five wins in eight games.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 8.0 credits

Khaleel Ahmed has taken 12 wickets for the Capitals in 10 matches. He picked up two wickets against MI in the last game and conceded 45 runs.

Khaleel was quite expensive against KKR in the previous meeting, picking up a wicket for 43 runs. However, he has secured eight wickets in five matches, making him a fine differential pick for your KKR vs DC Dream11 teams.

#2 Tristan Stubbs (DC) - 8.5 credits

Batting at No.5 or 6 for the Delhi Capitals, Tristan Stubbs has scored 273 runs in 10 games at an average of 68.25,. He scored an unbeaten 48-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, comprising six fours and two sixes.

Stubbs also scored a 54-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the reverse fixture at Visakhapatnam. He will be eyeing for a similar knock in the upcoming game.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 7.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy has been in good form this season with eight wickets in as many games. He has performed well at this venue, chipping in 16 wickets in 13 matches.

Varun has picked up eight wickets against Delhi Capitals in the last four games, including a three-wicket haul in the reverse fixture this season. Thus, he will be the best trump card in your KKR vs DC Dream11 teams.

