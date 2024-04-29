KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 29, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Delhi Capitals (SRH) in the 47th match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29.

KKR suffered their third loss of the season in their previous game against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. However, the defeat didn’t have an effect on their ranking as they continue to sit in the second position on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.972.

DC, on the other hand, are coming off a 10-run victory over Mumbai Indians, which saw them jump from eighth to sixth spot on the points table. Delhi have won five out of 10 games and boast a NRR of -0.276.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Rishabh Pant (DC) - 9.0 credits

Rishab Pant of Delhi Capitals (credit: iplt20.com)

Rishabh Pant is looking in good shape this season after recovering from his year-long injury break. He has mustered 371 runs in 10 matches, averaging 46.37 and striking at 160+. He has also been excellent behind the stumps.

Pant scored a half-century against KKR during their previous meeting this season. He also scored an unbeaten fifty in his last game at Eden Gardens.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 9.0 credits

Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a fifty vs MI (credit: iplt20.com)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in fantastic form for DC in his debut IPL season. He has hammered 257 runs in five matches at an average of 49.40 and a remarkable strike rate of 237.50. The Aussie has hit three half–centuries, including a best of 84 in the previous game.

Considering his current form, Fraser-McGurk is an obvious pick as captain/vice-captain of your KKR vs DC Dream11 team.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine in action (credit: iplt20.com)

Sunil Narine has been in red-hot form this season, smashing 357 runs and taking 10 wickets in eight matches. He scored 71 runs in the previous game at Eden Gardens and picked up a wicket, bringing his total at this ground for the season to 198 runs and six wickets in four games.

Narine scored a blistering 85 off 39 balls the last time these two sides met and also took a wicket. For these reasons, the West Indian is our top pick as captain/vice-captain of your KKR vs DC Dream11 team.

