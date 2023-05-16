LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

MI have made one significant change to their lineup, bringing in an off-spinner in the form of Hrithik Shokeen. LSG, on the other hand, have rung in a few changes to their lineup. Deepak Hooda and Naveen ul Haq are back in the side, while Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan sit out. Mohsin Khan is also part of the starting XI.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

Mumbai Indians: Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, and Raghav Goyal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kyle Mayers.

LSG were the first team to use the Impact Player sub, bringing in fast bowler Yash Thakur in place of Prerak Mankad.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it is difficult to read the pitch. He, however, stressed that his side are ready for the challenge.

"We will have a bowl first," Rohit said. "Yeah I mean look we know what to expect from the pitch. By the looks of it, it looks a good track but not sure how it will behave. This pitch will posses a different challenge to us but we are up to it. It’s important to understand how the pitch will play."

"We have got four seamers and two spinners," he added. "Look every game is important. When you play in this tournament anyone can beat anyone on any given day. We have to show up and get the result our way. We have to good on that particular day."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, highlighted that they wanted to bat first and are happy with how the toss panned out.

"Definitely, we don't mind batting first. Would have batted so good to lose the toss in that regard. Every game in IPL is important," Krunal said.

LGS vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, and Swapnil Singh.

