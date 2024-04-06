"Chuna laga diya" - Fans react to Glenn Maxwell's flop show in RR vs RCB clash of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Glenn Maxwell endured a batting failure during the team's IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

After being asked to bat first, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis formed an impressive 125-run stand at the top. Maxwell was promoted to No. 3 after du Plessis perished in the 14th over.

However, the swashbuckling Australian batter once again failed with the bat, scoring just a single run from three balls. Maxwell was completely beaten while attempting an attacking shot off Nandre Burger's bowling in the 15th over.

He was undone by the pace, and the ball crashed onto the stumps. Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media, trolling Glenn Maxwell for yet another disappointing performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few RCB supporters expressed their displeasure over Maxwell's flop show in IPL 2024.

"10 run from maxi is all I'm asking." a fan wrote

"Honestly RCB should play will jacks instead of Glenn Maxwell." suggested an RCB supporter.

"Glenn Maxwell bro…what is this form. Unreal consistency man…reminding PBKS OG Maxi." chimed another fan.

Maxwell has looked like a pale shadow of his glorious past in IPL 2024. He has mustered just 32 runs across five innings at an average of 6.4 and a strike rate of 106.66.

Virat Kohli's century helps RCB finish at 183/3 after 20 overs

Virat Kohli was once again the lone warrior for RCB, notching up his eighth IPL ton. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 113 on 72 balls.

His runs came at a strike rate of 156.94. The former RCB skipper hit 12 boundaries and four sixes. Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 33, while Glenn Maxwell and Saurav Chauhan (9) fell for single-digit scores.

Bengaluru finished at 183/3 after 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets, while Nandre Burger bagged a solitary scalp.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has been in stellar form for this season. He is currently the Orange Cap holder, having chalked up 301 runs across five innings.