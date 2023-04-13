"Doesn't matter which team wins" - MS Dhoni's 9-year-old tweet goes viral after his breathtaking knock in CSK vs RR clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a blistering knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Dhoni almost took his team to victory with an unbeaten 32-run knock from 17 balls while chasing a target of 176. With 21 required off the final over, the veteran keeper-batter tilted the game in his team's favor by hitting two stunning sixes off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.

However, Sharma showcased stellar composure under pressure, delivering accurate yorkers to deny CSK a win. While Chennai suffered a three-run loss, Dhoni received widespread appreciation for his batting exploits.

Following the game, a few cricket fans dug up Dhoni's nine-year-old tweet. Here's what the former India skipper wrote in March 2014:

"Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment."

CSK's IPL 2023 campaign has been a mixed bag so far. MS Dhoni and Co. have two wins and as many losses to their name at this juncture and occupy fifth place in the points table.

"He is nursing a knee injury" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni's fitness

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that MS Dhoni is playing with a knee injury, which has hindered his movements on the field.

He stated that the 41-year-old hasn't had many opportunities to gear up for the competition, given that he has retired from international cricket. Fleming noted that while Dhoni batted in the nets on a few occasions in Ranchi, his preparations for the IPL kicked off a month before he came to Chennai.

Here's what Fleming said at the post-match conference:

"He is strong. He is nursing a knee injury which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat. Still what you saw today [Wednesday]… a great player for us. His fitness has always been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot. To say fit, he does some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai.

"He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. We never have any doubts about the way he manages himself. He always gets himself up to speed."

Chennai are scheduled to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

