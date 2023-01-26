“First cherry of the season” – Ravindra Jadeja after his stellar comeback for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy ahead of IND vs AUS Tests

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a stellar comeback for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He picked up seven wickets in the second innings against Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group B match.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote:

“First cherry of the season. #redcherry”

Jadeja finished with figures of 7/53 and 1/48 in his two innings.

The all-rounder has been included in the first two Tests against Australia, which starts in Nagpur on February 9.

The 34-year-old underwent a lengthy injury lay-off as he missed the T20 World Cup 2022, the white ball series against New Zealand (both away and home) and Sri Lanka.

“I am almost ready” – Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IND vs AUS Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has said that he is fully fit and all geared up for international cricket after recovering from injury.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"I'm almost ready. I was at the NCA [National Cricket Academy] for 20 days, doing batting and bowling, but the match scenario is different. I wanted to play one game before the Australia series, that is why I am here. Hopefully, I will be fully recovered to play the first Test.”

Jadeja added:

“After five months, if you play a competitive game, you don't feel confident initially. But as you progress, you get better and better. Injuries are part of the sport. In any sport, if you get injured, you have to start from scratch. Same thing in cricket. I was out of action for five months, so again I have to build my fitness first and then slowly, once I get fit and regain my confidence, I will work on my skills and get better day by day."

Jadeja had picked up 25 wickets in a four-match Test series when Australia last toured India. So far, he has scalped 63 wickets in 12 Tests against Australia. The southpaw can also prove to be handy with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja will look to dominate the visitors as Team India aim to complete their fifth consecutive victory against the Aussies at home.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

