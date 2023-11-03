"He knows that century will come sooner or later and probably at a bigger stage than this" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Virat Kohli's knock

Harbhajan Singh reckons Virat Kohli would not be too disappointed about narrowly missing a record-equaling 49th ODI century in India's 2023 World Cup win against Sri Lanka.

Kohli scored 88 runs off 94 deliveries as the Men in Blue set the Lankan Lions a 358-run target in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The two-time champions then bundled out Kusal Mendis and company for a paltry 55 to complete a 302-run win and book their berth in the semifinals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Kohli's knock, to which he responded:

"He played a good knock. He got one or two chances for sure. If that caught and bowled had been taken, we would have said that Sri Lanka bowled very well. Yes, they bowled at the right places and troubled him slightly at the start, but once he got set, he didn't face any difficulties."

The former India spinner added:

"As usual, you will see him bat like this - Virat Kohli is being Virat Kohli, he is not doing anything less or more. He knows his game plan. The fans were disappointed because the century didn't come but he won't be disappointed himself. He knows that (49th) century will come sooner or later and probably at a bigger stage than this."

Kohli struck 11 fours during his 88-run effort. He added 189 runs with Shubman Gill (92) for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma was dismissed off the second ball of the Indian innings.

"The bowler showed his cleverness" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli was deceived by a Dilshan Madushanka slower ball. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was further asked about the hush descending on the crowd as soon as Virat Kohli was dismissed, to which he replied:

"Yes, as soon as the ball went up in the air because it was a slower ball. He (Kohli) had figured out the pace and bounce on the pitch but the bowler showed his cleverness here. It was a good ball because of which the ball went in the air."

While acknowledging that the modern batting great potentially missed out on a big hundred, the cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that the record-equaling ton might be around the corner. He said:

"The entire ground went silent in the disappointment of Virat Kohli getting out because it seemed like he would not only score a century but play a 170 or 180-run knock. He might have saved it for later. So you don't need to be too disappointed, he played a very good knock."

Kohli is one short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. He scored his 48th hundred in India's win against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup but has subsequently been dismissed on the verge of a century against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

