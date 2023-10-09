"He relishes pressure and does not want easy runs" - Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli for match-winning knock in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar praised star batter Virat Kohli for delivering with the side under pressure against Australia in their opening match of the 2023 World Cup in Chennai.

Chasing 200 on an arduous Chennai pitch, Kohli entered the crease with Team India losing a wicket in the first over of the innings. The 34-year-old watched as the hosts slipped to 2/3 before producing a magical 85 off 116 deliveries to right the ship.

He added a match-winning partnership of 165 with wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul to tilt the balance in India's favour and propel them to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar admired Kohli's knack for scoring runs when the team is under pressure.

"He relishes pressure and does not want easy runs. When you're under pressure, all your runs are valuable. So relishing the pressure is one of the most important aspects. There's no batter who doesn't need a bit of luck at the start of the innings," he said.

"But once that luck comes your way, you've got to cash in on it and he is very good at it. I'm actually surprised that he got out at 85 because if there's one batter who knows how to get a hundred, it's Kohli," he added.

The former captain also felt India's recovery from a dire situation to emerge victorious was a statement for the other teams in the World Cup.

"What India has shown is that they can recover even with backs on their wall. The fightback that we saw was the most impressive. It was a total all-rounder performance, a very good performance by India. The confidence level will go up. So other teams will have to watch out," Gavaskar stated.

India endured a dismal start to their run-chase, with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer registering ducks. However, Kohli's 85 and Rahul's 97* meant that Team India started their 2023 World Cup campaign with an emphatic victory.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers showcased tremendous discipline and skills to restrict Australia to 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja led the way with 3/28 in his ten overs, while Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form, finishing with 2/42 from his quota.

"Way he's batting right now really augers well for India" - Sunil Gavaskar

KL Rahul was the Player of the Match for his match-winning 97 against Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar felt KL Rahul coming in at No.5 and holding the innings together to form a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli is precisely what the doctor ordered for Team India.

Rahul, who scored a magical century in his comeback match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, finished with a breathtaking 97* off 115 deliveries despite walking in at 2/3.

"Virat's experience was needed and we must not forget Rahul's innings as well. Rahul scored 97 not out and did not put a foot wrong. Kohli had a bit of luck when that easy catch was dropped. So good to see the way he is playing," said Gavaskar.

"We've all known the ability and talent that he has. The way he's batting right now really augers well for India for the rest of the tournament. You have someone coming in at number 5 who can hold the innings together," he added.

Rahul scored a similar half-century ( 58* off 63) in India's five-wicket win against Australia in the first ODI of the recent series.

Rohit Sharma's Men will next face Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11, while the Aussies take on arch-rivals South Africa in Lucknow the following day.