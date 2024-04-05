"He thought every bowling lineup will be like RCB" - Twitter reacts as Rachin Ravindra is dismissed for just 12 runs in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for just 12 runs off nine deliveries in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The left-handed batter lost his wicket after attempting to take on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over of the innings.

Ravindra had made a spirited start to his IPL career, scoring brilliant cameos in CSK's opening games at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, he had a poor outing against the Delhi Capitals (DC), struggling against Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma's new-ball swing.

The New Zealand international had to face left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma first up, and he began to build his innings with a couple of boundaries against the pacers. In a bid to continue the scoring, Rachin Ravindra attempted a pull shot from a wide delivery that was bowled on a length. The cross bat shot caught the top edge, as Aiden Markram took a comfortable catch at mid-on.

The dismissal mirrored the one against the Delhi Capitals (DC), where Ravindra tried to take on Khaleel Ahmed after a struggling start.

Fans were critical of the similar manner of dismissal, and suggested he improve his off-side game while others were brutal in their assessment.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans also claimed that Rachin Ravindra's game has been exposed after a brilliant start to his IPL campaign.

"Rachin got exposed I’m afraid," one fan wrote.

"Rachin please go back to Bangalore. Nazar utaro iski," another fan chimed in.

"Rachin has to develop his offside game. He'll be easily found out playing this way," wrote another fan.

CSK take on spin bowling in the middle overs following Ravindra and Gaikwad's dismissal

CSK had a bleak powerplay compared to their standards, scoring 48 runs, that too after a huge over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The defending champions started off cautiously, rotating the strike against Mayank Markande. Gaiwkad's dismissal of Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling brought Shivam Dube to the crease, who launched on the spinners right away.

The left-handed batter has raced to 25 runs off just 10 deliveries as CSK are now placed at 80/1 after nine overs. Ajinkya Rahane is also motoring along at the other end with his class.

CSK have another left-handed batter in Moeen Ali to deal with SRH's spinners, and that particular matchup will also dictate the fate of the first innings.

The visitors came into the clash with three changes to their lineup. The trio of Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mukesh Choudhary were called up as Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana were unavailable.