"I partially agree" - Aakash Chopra on India's vulnerabilities heading into Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Aakash Chopra partially agrees with the Australian media and former players' views that India are slightly vulnerable in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins-led sides will lock horns in a four-match Test series, with the first game starting in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Most Australian cricket experts believe the visitors have a great chance of winning the series, highlighting that India are not as formidable at home as they were earlier.

On the Aakashvani show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that the Australian experts' views on India's vulnerabilities are partially true, explaining:

"I partially agree. Rohit Sharma has played only two Tests since he became captain. He has missed three games. He has been injured very often. It's been a long time since Virat Kohli scored a Test century - I agree, it came in 2019 in the pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh."

Acknowledging Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent struggles with injuries and form respectively, Chopra had the following to say about the rest of the batting lineup:

"He (Kohli) has not scored a century after that - I get it. Pujara was also dropped in between but he is coming after batting amazingly well against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill is in amazing form. KL Rahul did not have a good last series but there is quality there."

It will be interesting to see whether India opt to play both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the XI or give a debut to Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant's absence is probably the biggest blow to the hosts, and they will have to choose between Srikar Bharat and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper-batter's position.

"Have you seen our bowling?" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling might

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami will likely form India's two-pronged seam attack.

However, Chopra feels the hosts' bowling gives them the edge, elaborating:

"Have you seen our bowling? Just think attentively, Mohammed Siraj will be there with Mohammad Shami. Both of them are bowling amazingly well with both the new and the old ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that India have spinners who can do the job in all conditions, stating:

"After that, you will have three spin-bowling options, in which Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed. After that, if it is a rank turner, then Axar Patel. If not, then Kuldeep Yadav. The chance we have to pick up 20 wickets on a regular basis is a lot higher than Australia, there is no doubt about that."

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, with 25 and 21 scalps respectively, were the top two wicket-takers in India's last home series against Australia. While Axar Patel was not part of the mix at that stage, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a telling spell of 4/68 in the first innings of the series-deciding final Test in Dharamsala.

