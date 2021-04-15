IPL 2020, RR v DC: Wasim Jaffer posts cryptic photo from 'Lagaan' predicting players to watch out for

Wasim Jaffer continued his ritual of posting cryptic Tweets to predict his players to watch out during IPL 2021 matches.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will clash on Thursday in the 7th match of the tournament. Wasim Jaffer Tweeted a photo of a scene from Amir Khan's cricket-themed movie 'Lagaan' to send out a hilarious message.

In this scene of the movie, the English bowler runs out the Indian non-striker before delivering the ball, an action which is popularly called 'Mankading' after the legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.

Wasim Jaffer is suggesting Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler and Delhi Capitals' off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as his players to watch out for the game. Buttler and Ashwin were involved in a similar run-out in IPL 2019.

Buttler was batting impressively for his 69 in that game at Mohali. Ashwin, skipper of Kings XI Punjab that time, seized the opportunity to run out Buttler and the match turned on its head. From a losing position, Kings XI Punjab went on to win the game by 14 runs.

The dismissal was legal but prompted intense criticism on social media with many from the cricket fraternity and aficionados suggesting it was against the 'spirit of the game'.

Rajasthan Royals react to Wasim Jaffer's Tweet

If there's any IPL team that can match Wasim Jaffer's rib-tickling banter on social media, it's Rajasthan Royals. The team's Twitter account posted an equally hysterical meme from the same movie in reply to Wasim Jaffer's tweet.

The meme read "Mai yeh khel pehle khel chuka hoon" ( I have played this game before) which is a famous dialogue of one of the characters of the movie. Rajasthan Royals are apparently alluding to a deja vu moment for Jos Buttler and his franchise after seeing the photo.

This will be the fourth occasion Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will come head to head since the infamous runout. Ashwin has got the better of the Englishman in one of these games but Buttler has scored decently against him in the other two, making this mini-contest worth watching in tonight's encounter.