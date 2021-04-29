IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad sets sight on consistency

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t chasing any goals in the yellow outfit but has set his sights on being consistent.

The 24-year-old blazed to an alluring 44-ball 75 (his highest score in IPL) in CSK’s seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi on Wednesday. Chasing 172, Ruturaj Gaikwad added a 129-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis off just 78 balls.

Despite scoring just 20 runs in his first three outings this season, the CSK management showed faith in him and didn’t drop him to accommodate Robin Uthappa in the line-up. Ruturaj Gaikwad repaid the faith with 172 runs in the next three innings, striking at almost 155.

“Means a lot (his highest IPL score). Little bit disappointed I couldn’t finish it well. The wicket was a little bit two-paced, a little bit low bounce and therefore, scoring big shots was difficult. It was all about how you hit gaps and hit over the fielders.

“Just planned who is the better bowler on this surface, who is not. One or two bowlers had a bit of an off day, cashed in on them. No (I haven’t set goals), I just want to keep performing every match,” said Ruturaj Gaikwad after winning the Player of the Match award.

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks into the top 10 run-getters list in IPL 2021

If tacky was the word, Intent was the emotion today! Mom Rutu gave IN it all!👏

With 192 runs at 32 and a strike rate of almost 130, Ruturaj Gaikwad is in ninth spot in the top 10 run-getters list in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. His opening partner Faf du Plessis leads the run-charts and dons the Orange Cap with 270 runs at 67.5, striking at over 140.

Having just recovered from COVID-19, Ruturaj Gaikwad had an inauspicious start to his IPL career. However, he had a great run in the latter stages of the tournament and ended IPL 2020 with 204 runs at 51.

With five wins from six matches, CSK are now back in top spot in the points table. They now play their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi on Saturday.