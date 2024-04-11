Mumbai Indians' (MI) pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball in the team's IPL 2024 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Bumrah provided his team with a dream start, dismissing the in-form Virat Kohli (3), who caught behind in his very first over. He was at his best in the death overs as well, sending back Faf du Plessis (61) and Mahipal Lomror (0) off successive deliveries in the 17th over.

The ace speedster took back-to-back wickets for the second time in the match, dismissing Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 19th over to bag a stunning five-wicket haul.

Bumrah conceded just 21 runs from his full quota of four overs while picking up five wickets. He earned widespread praise on social media for his fantastic bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Many fans pointed out how Bumrah has been in a league of his own this season, performing consistently for his team.

"It seems ISRO has put Brahmos missile in Jaspreet Bumrah's hand, laser guided missile with very accurate target." wrote a fan

"WORDS ARE NOT ENOUGH TO DESCRIBE THE GREATNESS OF JASPRIT BUMRAH." wrote another

"4-0-21-5 at 5 economy at the Wankhede. Ruthless & Relentless. Jasprit Bumrah. The Final Boss of World Cricket for batters." posted a user

Several members of the cricket fraternity also lavished praise on Bumrah for his brilliant bowling.

"We have to really appreciate Jasprit Bumrah while he is still here at the peak of his powers. He is a a walking banker across formats. wrote Ian Bishop

"If you want to Praise Japrit Bumrah, you need a whole new dictionary. What a bowler!" wrote Irfan Pathan

"In the era of batters dominating the game he is some one very special. Congratulations on your fifer Bums." wrote R Vinay Kumar

It is worth mentioning that with 10 scalps from five outings, Bumrah is now the Purple Cap holder of IPL 2024.

"Disappointed with my last ball" - Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his awe-inspiring spell vs RCB

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the MI bowlers against RCB. While he bowled a terrific spell, he still seemed to be disappointed by ending his spell with a six.

He mentioned that he backed himself to bowl the hard length as there was some grip on offer. Speaking in a mid-inning interview, Bumrah said:

"It was a good day. One of those days where what I was executing was working. Wicket looked sticky (early on). Disappointed with my last ball. When the first over was bowled, I realised ball was gripping a bit. Wanted to bowl a good hard length. I've been doing this for 11 years, so I'm used to it. What happened at the end was dew set in and it got better to bat on.

"Don't want to get too high or too low with good and bad days. This game is a great leveller. Want to keep working hard. The wicket did get better. DK (Dinesh Karthik) played a special knock. Over here, it's tough to stop someone when they get going." he added

Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 52 off 23 balls as RCB finished 196/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar also hit fine half-centuries, scoring 61 and 50, respectively.