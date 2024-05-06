"Liability for Team India in the T20 WC" - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's 4 off 5 balls in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Wankhede on Monday (May 6). The senior batter departed for four runs off five balls, caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen off Pat Cummins' bowling.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of MI's run-chase. Cummins bowled a length ball on middle and Rohit looked to pick it up off his hips and flick it away behind square. The right-hander was just through his shot a touch early and the ball went straight up in the air off the leading edge. Klaasen called for it early and took a simple catch. As a result, the hosts lost both the openers early.

With that, Rohit has failed to deliver in his last five innings, registering scores of 6, 8, 4, 11, and 4 (today) in the IPL. He, however, has 330 runs in 12 matches, including a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. The 37-year-old would look to return to form in the remaining two league games for Mumbai ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with Rohit Sharma's flop show with the bat yet again. One user wrote:

"#RohitSharma will be a liability for Team India in the T20 WC. Worst form ever."

Another user wrote:

"Rohit Sharma has been disastrous for the last 5-6 matches ain't a small number he's clearly out of form. Very very pathetic."

Another user shared similar sentiments ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup and wrote:

"Rohit Sharma ready to bottle another T20 World Cup."

One user pointed out how Rohit has been disastrous against top pacers ahead of the marquee ICC tournament. He wrote:

"Rohit Sharma has to find a way to counter Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Boult. His stats against them is not so good.."

A user even asked Rohit to retire based on his current form. He wrote:

"Forcefully prolonging his T20 career. At this moment he doesn't even deserve to be in the team. Should retire asap from this format after upcoming t20i world cup."

Another user came up with similar reaction. Take a look:

MI lose early wickets against SRH in IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians lost early wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Monday. They were reduced to 31/3 as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir departed early.

At the time of writing, MI were 83/3 after 9.3 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted 173/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 48 off 30 balls, including one six and seven boundaries. Captain Pat Cummins also chipped in with an unbeaten 35 off 17 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries. The skipper also took the Sunrisers to a fighting total.

MI captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, debutant Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah bagged one each.

