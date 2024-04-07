"MI players behaved well"- Top 10 funny memes after MI register their first win in IPL 2024 by beating DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in the 20th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Courtesy of their first win after playing four games, the Mumbai side moved up to 8th position in the points table above RCB and DC.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. MI managed to notch up a mammoth total of 234/5 in 20 overs on a decent batting track. Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) laid a solid foundation at the top with blazing knocks.

Tim David (45*) and Romario Shepherd (39* in 10 balls) provided the finishing blitz with blistering cameos. DC pacer Anrich Nortje's horror bowling form continued as he conceded 65 runs in his four-over spell.

DC then got off to a sedate start in the powerplay and looked out of sorts in the chase. Prithvi Shaw (66), Abhishek Porel (41), and Tristan Stubbs (71*) brought them back into contention with their enterprising knocks.

However, Jasprit Bumrah led Mumbai Indians' bowling attack and managed to restrict DC to 205/8 in 20 overs. Bumrah stole the show with the ball for the hosts with his sensational spell of 4-0-22-2 in a high-scoring game.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring match between MI and DC in IPL 2024 on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Everything clicked today"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after victory against DC in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the win and said:

"I would like to have this winning feeling more often than not, but yes, everything clicked today. The bowling combinations, the execution of the plans all these were in place. There will be a few tactical changes here and there, but, the core set-up in terms of our line-up will be very much this.

He continued:

"The difference was Romario Shepherd vs Delhi Capitals! He batted magnificently and powered the score over 230, indeed, what a knock from such an underrated player! (On why he didn't bowl) I'm alright, because I had things covered today, didn't decide to bowl. But I'll bowl when required."

