New schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 announced, time and date of 9 matches changed

The ICC World Cup 2023's new schedule came out earlier today (August 9). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescheduled nine matches. The biggest change was that of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match's date. Instead of October 15, the game will now take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Because of the change in the date of the India vs Pakistan contest, the organizers also had to change the date and timings for the October 14 double-header featuring England vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs Bangladesh.

In the original schedule, the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match was supposed to start at 10:30 am IST on October 14, but now, the match will begin at 2:00 pm IST on October 13. Meanwhile, the England vs Afghanistan encounter has been pushed back from October 14 to 15, with the start time being 2:00 pm IST.

The ICC has also preponed two matches in October. The England vs Bangladesh match will start at 10:30 am IST instead of 2:00 pm IST on October 10. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan contest, which was originally supposed to be held on October 12, will now take place on October 10 from 2:00 pm IST onwards.

Here is the list of the rescheduled matches:

Dates of 2 matches of Indian team changed for ICC World Cup 2023

The India vs Pakistan showdown was not the only ICC World Cup 2023 match involving Team India which has been rescheduled. The ICC has also pushed the India vs Netherlands match from November 11 to November 12.

The Australia vs Bangladesh and England vs Pakistan matches have been preponed from November 12 to 11.

It is pertinent to note that the local police in Kolkata raised issues regarding the security for the England vs Pakistan match at the Eden Gardens because of Kali Puja on November 12. The match will take place on November 11 now.

You can check out the complete revised ICC World Cup 2023 schedule above.