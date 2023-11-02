“One bad game, and I will become a bad captain” - Rohit Sharma downplays praise over leadership

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has downplayed all the praise around his captaincy and leadership skills during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup at home. In his inimitable manner, he said that after one poor game, people will start calling him a bad captain.

Rohit has been arguably the most impressive captain on show during the 2023 World Cup. Under him, the hosts have won all six games they have played so far and remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Ahead of Team India’s game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, Rohit did not read too much into the adulation being showered on him as leader.

“You read the situation, the scoreboard and try and make the right moves. Sometimes, things work, sometimes, they don’t.

"You must be prepared for that. If I know that whatever calls we make, it is in the best interests of the team, it’s fine. I know how this whole thing works, one bad game, and I will become a bad captain,” he commented.

India have won five games in the 2023 World Cup chasing before defending a low total against England in Lucknow.

While the Wankhede Stadium has been a great chasing ground, South Africa have posted big wins batting first at the venue. Rohit did not drop any hints about India's plans if they win the toss:

“I don’t want to say what we’re going to do. It’s a ground where things can be unpredictable at times, as there’s so much in it for the bowlers as well.

"You can see a top spell coming from the bowlers, rattling the opposition. If the bowlers put the ball in the right area, it can be difficult. Everyone gets value here, the bowlers, spinners as well, and the batters.”

Batting first, India were restricted to 229-9 against England in Lucknow but responded by bundling out the opposition for 129.

“Every team here is to win games” - Rohit on Sri Lanka as opponents

The Indians have dominated Sri Lanka recently. The Men in Blue beat the island nation twice during the Asia Cup, including the final, which they won by ten wickets.

However, Rohit admitted that the game, which is being billed as a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final, won’t be a cakewalk for the hosts:

"In this World Cup, we have seen a lot of games, I would not call it an upset, because every team here is to win games. Every team is trying to beat the other team, so at no point you can think that this is a cakewalk for us."

Sri Lanka have won only two of their six games so far and are languishing in seventh place in the points table.