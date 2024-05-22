Pat Cummins breaks Ramesh Powar's 16-year-old IPL record during Qualifier 1 vs KKR 

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins earned a unique record during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match against Kolkata Knight Riders last night. Cummins scored 30 runs while batting at number nine. In doing so, he broke Ramesh Powar's record for the highest individual score at number nine or below in an IPL playoffs game.

Back in the year 2008, Powar scored an unbeaten 28 to help Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) reach 112/8 against Chennai Super Kings in the second semifinal. Punjab slumped to 63/7 in that game. Then, Powar came out to bat at number nine and scored 28 runs off 21 deliveries, hitting four fours.

The record stood for 16 years, but Pat Cummins finally broke it last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He also came out to bat at number nine and scored 30 runs off 24 deliveries. The SRH skipper smacked two fours and two sixes to take his team to a respectable total of 159.

When Cummins came out to bat at number nine, Hyderabad's score was 121/7 in the 14th over. His innings ensured that SRH batted till the final over, setting a 160-run target for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins' knock ended in a losing cause in Ahmedabad last night

Pat Cummins hit 2 sixes at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Despite Cummins' best efforts, SunRisers Hyderabad failed to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 160, the Knight Riders raced to 164/2 in just 13.4 overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer smacked an unbeaten half-ton each to guide KKR to an eight-wicket win.

Cummins opened the bowling for his team but he proved to be quite expensive, returning with figures of 1/38 in three overs. SRH will now fly to Chennai and take on the winner of the RCB vs RR Eliminator match in Qualifier 2.

