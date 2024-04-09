PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 9.

PBKS are sixth in the points table, with four points from as many games. They have won two games and lost an equal number. SRH too have four points from four games but are above Punjab on the points table due to their superior net run rate.

In their last IPL 2024 game, Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a thriller in Ahmedabad. Chasing 200, PBKS were on the back at 111-5. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) combined to pull off a brilliant win for Punjab.

As for Hyderabad, they stunned Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, SRH came up with a clinical effort to restrict a strong Chennai batting line-up to 165-5. They then chased the target in 18.1 overs, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 37 off 12 and Aiden Markram scoring 50 off 36.

Today's PBKS vs SRH toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Shikhar Dhawan said:

"The wicket will stay the same, so (we will) look to restrict them to a low score."

Liam Livingstone is still recovering from injury, so PBKS are going in with the same team. SRH have also decided not to tweak their winning combination.

PBKS vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

SunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Today's PBKS vs SRH pitch report

According to Simon Katich, the pitch is a very good one where 200 runs can be scored by a team.

He added that it's rock-hard and has got an even covering of grass. Katich reckons that SRH will enjoy batting on the surface but pointed out that PBKS also won their last game. Plenty of runs are to be expected, he concluded.

Today's PBKS vs SRH match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

SunRisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

PBKS vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty