RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

It will be Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 35 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah on Friday.

RCB have not had a good start to the UAE leg. They were absolutely hammered by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter. After being rolled over for 92, their opponents chased down the target in 10 overs to clinch the contest by nine wickets.

CSK, in contrast, were highly impressive against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Although they had a horror start, losing four wickets quickly, they recovered well courtesy a brilliant counter-attack by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the head-to-head battle, CSK have been dominant over RCB, winning 18 and losing only 9 of the 28 matches played between them. One game produced no result.

RCB vs CSK - Today Match Playing XI

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Debdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs CSK - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB vs CSK- Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

RCB vs CSK: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

After a sandstorm that delayed the toss by half an hour, Dhoni called correctly and decided to bowl first. CSK did not make any changes to their playing XI.

Explaining his decision to bowl, Dhoni said:

“It is a small venue and there are a few wet patches. We had some dew last time we played here. Our last game was an incredible team effort with Rayudu injured. It was a special performance from the bat. Still it was not a par score, so the bowlers kept us in with wickets.”

RCB, on the other hand, made two changes to their squad from the last game. They brought in Navdeep Saini and debutant Tim David in place of Sachin Baby and Kyle Jamieson respectively.

