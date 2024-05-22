"Shivam Dube can make a huge difference for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup" - Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has picked Shivam Dube as the player who can make a huge difference for Team India in the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Dube was recently seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2024. The five-time winners failed to qualify for the playoffs having lost the decisive last league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs at the Chinnsawamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

The southpaw's IPL career has had a turnaround ever since he joined the Men in Yellow ahead of the 2022 edition. The flamboyant player, who smashed 418 runs in the franchise's title-winning run last year, amassed 396 runs this season at a strike-rate of 162.30 which included three half-centuries.

He was also the highest run-getter during India's 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan at home in January this year. Much to his delight, Dube was rewarded for his heroics and consistency as he secured a place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Heaping praise on Shivam Dube's consistency and the kind of form he is in, Yuvraj Singh asserted that the 30-year-old is an impactful addition to India's T20 World Cup line-up. He told ICC (via Hindustan Times):

"I think with Shivam Dube, the last T20 series he played for India, I think he did well. And he’s been very consistent in the IPL as well. I just felt the kind of form he’s in, it was important for him to be in the squad. I really think he can make a huge difference in the middle order or the lower middle order, so it’s good to see him in the Indian T20 squad."

India begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland

The much-awaited 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is almost here. The 20-nation T20I tournament, which is set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), begins on June 1. The final is scheduled to be held on June 29 in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma's men will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA and Canada in the Group A fixtures. Last time though, the Indian team exited the tournament in the semifinals having lost by 10 wickets to eventual winners England in Adelaide.

