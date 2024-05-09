"Six-hitting machine" - Fans react to Rajat Patidar's blistering knock in PBKS vs RCB match of IPL 2024

Rajat Patidar stole the show with his batting exploits in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. The 30-year-old notched up his fourth half-century of the season, crossing the 50-run mark in just 21 balls in the contest.

Patidar walked out to bat at No. 4, when RCB were reeling at 43/2 in 4.4 overs. The right-handed batter showcased exemplary composure under pressure, putting his team in a commanding position with his blitzkrieg.

He finished with 55 runs off just 23 balls, including six maximums and three fours. Patidar earned widespread praise on social media for his impressive knock.

A few fans pointed out how Patidar was absolutely ruthless against the PBKS spinners. It is worth mentioning that the RCB batter hit three sixes off leg spinner Rahul Chahar's bowling in the eighth over.

"What a knock from Rajat Patidar. Literally the game changer for RCB. Treat to watch against spinners." wrote a fan.

"Patidar be like - spin bowling, vo kya hota h?" commented another.

"Probably not an exaggeration to say Patidar should probably have the same reputation against spin as Dube does?" chimed in yet another.

Rajat Patidar had a slow start to the season. However, the Bengaluru team management backed the batter by giving him the long rope. He has repaid the faith shown by the think tank by delivering impactful performances.

Rajat Patidar was dropped on 0 by Harshal Patel in PBKS vs RCB clash

Rajat Patidar would have been dismissed for a duck had Harshal Patel held on to a chance off Vidhwath Kaverappa in the fifth over. However, the RCB star got a massive reprieve and made the most of the missed opportunity by slamming a fine half-century.

Patidar played the pull shot to Kaverappa but failed to get the desired distance. The ball went towards Harshal at deep backward square leg, who failed to collect the catch.

He got yet another life after keeper Jonny Bairstow put down a difficult chance off Rahul Chahar's bowling in the eighth over. Patidar formed an important 76-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket and was finally dismissed caught behind by Sam Curran in the 10th over.

