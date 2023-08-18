"Some of the best food we ever ate" - Virat Kohli shares a picture of a Barbados cafe from their vacation

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, recently dined at Cafe A LA Mer in Barbados with his wife, Anushka Sharma, during India's tour of the West Indies. The star cricketer was mighty impressed by the food served at the outlet and shared a social media post to praise the eatery.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, August 18, Kohli shared a picture of himself standing outside the cafe alongside Anushka. He mentioned that it is a must-visit place, and they were served some amazing food.

The former India captain wrote on Instagram:

"Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate 🤌."

Notably, Virat Kohli was part of India's Test and ODI squads for the recently concluded tour of the West Indies. The right-handed batter amassed 197 runs in two Test innings, including a wonderful 121-run knock in the second encounter.

He did not get to bat in the ODI series opener, as the Men in Blue shuffled their batting order to give the youngsters an opportunity. The seasoned campaigner was rested for the remaining two fixtures.

Virat Kohli completes 15 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli completed 15 years in his international debut on Friday, August 18. He made his debut on the same date in 2008 against Sri Lanka, scoring 11 runs off 22 balls.

The 34-year-old is currently the leading run-getter among active cricketers, chalking up 25,582 runs in 559 innings across formats. He has 76 international centuries to his name, the second most after Sachin Tendulkar (100).

The champion batter will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The ODI continental showpiece will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as per a hybrid model.

India are scheduled to open their Asia Cup campaign with a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.